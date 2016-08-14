Wings Over Flanders Fields Give Away!
Armchair General and OBD Software are working together to give away the main Wings Over Flanders Fields software plus expansions 2 and 3!
All you have to do is leave a comment below as to why you would like to win Over Flanders Fields and on or about September 6th, 2016 we will randomly select one person from the comments to win this amazing flight simulator! This prize package is worth over $60.00! Good luck and keep the dirty side down!
For a video of this simulator in action, click below:
This game is a joy for the mind and the sight of the fields and planes and taking part in history is amazing !!
I love airsims and this one has a wonderful campaing mode.
I already have it because I love the era and the campaign has a life of its own. But, I know someone i would like to give it to as a present!
Good point. I hadn’t thuohgt about it quite that way. :)
Hello. Looks like a great game with very much attention paid to history and details. I am a world war one enthusiast. Thank you.
I am a student of history, and OBD Software has accomplished something in the overall genre of computer simulations that has rarely been accomplished to this degree before. They have truly brought the experience that was being an aviator in The Great War, back to life for those who wish to experience it first hand.
I’ve been playing WWI sims since I discovered Wings of Glory in 1995. Red Baron II / 3D became my go-to game for the better part of a decade, and I discovered the community that gave us Hell’s Angels and the Western Front Patch. In 2005, OvS pointed me towards OFF and I haven’t looked back. Enjoyed Phase 2, OFF, and Hat in the Ring! Now I’m excited to jump into WOFF 3 – but life as a late-term grad student is expensive and yes, even finding the spare $40 to upgrade has been hard to come by. Fantastic sim, amazing community. OFF is hands down, the best single player recreation of the First World War in the Air that’s ever been made. The graphical and audio immersion, the AI that’s so intelligent that you can’t predict their reactions, it all comes together in such a highly crafted way. Can’t speak highly enough of this group!
You get a lot of respect from me for writing these helpful arelicts.
I was flying OFF BH&H. Now, I have just started flying WOFF 1 and plan to up-grade. Being an avid history buff, WWI aviation freak and flight sim lover, I can attest that WOFF is the most immersive, realistic of the lot, Anyone wishing to know what it was REALLY like to fly in the great war, WOFF is it.
Yes, would love to win, for the expansions. I have version 1.0
Game is fantastic, atmosphere very realistic! Campaign is the best I’ve seen in a sim.
Well done OBD Software!!
Game looks great. Looking for a biplane sim. Not to many available. Played Reb Baron years ago and loved it.
I’ve admired this sim for years. I own RoF but had a very early version of WOFF years ago and loved it. I found it far more in-depth and engaging than RoF. I’d love to get back into this sim again.
WOFF looks fantastic!!!!
Sounds like an exciting game to play. Haven’t done aerial yet.
Because i said so!! I want that game,
I would like to win this amazing game as i wish to relive the heroic deeds of blackadder https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8UlaAHdcRMg
Simulations were always my favorites since I started to play computers games. Of course air combat in WWI had and will always have a special place with my favorites, the first air war ever shouldn’t be missed by anyone!
This game is the best!
I’ve played many WW2 flight sims, but never a WW1 sim. I’d love to give it a try.
Hi, I would like to win, because I haven’t played flight simulations for a long time, and I would like to jump back into the (open) cocpit.
Having played the first incarnation, the team have continued to progress and take the CFS3 engine to new realms…would be wonderful if I was lucky enough to win this…and return to the fold once again!
Since the Red Baron 1990 I have always loved fly sims and still do.
So WOF would be a welcome addition to my PC library and allow me to play a recent sim with the latest kinds of graphics (and a good excuse to upgrade from my Radeon HD6670 to something better)
Never was so much owed by so many to so few
I want deep immersion in a game or sim; I want to feel like really being there. “Over Flanders Fields” did that – it put me back in time, into 1916, 1917, as a WW1 pilot.
I was not an arcade super-heroe – I was just a young flyer in a fragile crate of wood and canvas, trying to survive. I felt truely vulnerable. I felt warm relief and joy, when I came back to my home field.
No other sim could ever do that for me.
“Wings Over Flanders Fields” and it’s add-ons brought more aircraft, much improved visual effects and more.
I have never found another game or sim, which gave me so much depth and immersion like WOFF for every penny I had paid – I’d rate it as “absolutely priceless”.
I too, would like to join the bally 20-minuters and go up-tiddly up and down-tiddly down!
What a fantastic flight sim… Been watching this for awhile!
Rod – you are the lucky winner! Please email me at martinrick@msn.com by Sept.14 and we’ll get you hooked up with your Wings Over Flanders Field package. Congratulations!
If we don’t hear from you by Sept. 14th, we will pick another person.
This looks like a wonderful simulation, a labour of love and, most importantly, single-player oriented!
I own WOFF_V2 and it’s a fantastic sim. I would love have v3 and more time to enjoy it enough
I found just what I was needed, and it was ennittaering!
I own WOFF_V2 and it’s a fantastic sim. I would love have v3 and more time to enjoy it enough
I’ve been wanting to try Wings Over Flanders Fields for some time now. I’m intrigued by the comments on the level of immersion along with the faithful physics of flight/damage models.
I already own WOFF, all the add-ons and both expansions. I spend more time flying WOFF than all of my other flight sims combined for several reasons. 1. Incredible attention to detail and historical accuracy 2. Massive catalog of flyable planes (75+) 3. Deep, immersive single player campaign 3. Fantastic AI that keeps you on your toes and not least 4. 5 Star After the Sale Support by the Devs. Check out the WOFF 3 screenshots & videos here. http://simhq.com/forum/ubbthreads.php/topics/4255685/1/WOFF_3_Screenshots_&_Video
but apparently I can’t count, since I put reason 3 twice. LOL
WOFF – with all it’s Expansions and Add-ons – is the most comprehensive WWI flight sim ever made for many reasons. 1. 78+ flyable aircraft in total plus Zeps, 2. A thinking AI that doesn’t respond in scripted, predictable ways but instead takes into account a myriad of factors before deciding what to do. 3. Countless historically researched squadrons, aces and plane paint jobs 4. No “spawning” aircraft. Fly wherever on the Western Front and the war is happening. Each plane with it’s own mission and priorities. 5. 5 Star after the sale support from the Devs.
Vrrrrmmm!!! Dakka! Dakka! Dakka!!!
I love the taste of castor oil in the morning.
Woff seems perfect to play early wwI planes
Mine! Mine! Mine! Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!
I hope I win! I’ve been looking for something like WOFF since the days of Red Baron and RB3D.
Always thought that Flight Sims are the most enjoyable PC game genre – played them since “Secrets of the Luftwaffe”. Looking to get back to them after stopped played IL2…
I would like to win the Wings Over Flanders Fields since I am flying other simulators, but didn’t really hear about this one until now.
Would like to see how it to fly WW I aircraft, in what sounds like an engaging and immersive environment.
I’ve had a life long interest in WWI aviation. And I have found that the best way to experience the hard fought battles in the air is in the form of video games.
My first games sent me on a lifetime WWII flight combat love, let see if we can start a WWI interest.
The best WWI sim I have gotten to fly was Sierra’s Red Baron II, with its similar campaign and pilot tracking through the war… Would be outstanding to be able to try out something similar in a modern sim!
I have been watching the development and evolution of the effort for over a decade, and have been amazed at the dedication put into it by the creators. A devoted single campaign player, I bemoan flashy games which rely on multiplayer but fail to deliver a competent, dynamic campaign like WOFF. I am an expansion or two behind at the moment, unfortunately, and this would catch me right up!
Eceonmios are in dire straits, but I can count on this!
Never had a flight sim. Always thought about giving one a try. Love WWI and WWII aircraft. Sounds like a great product for my first “flight.
In homeschool, I’m tasked with teaching our son, Max, to fly using my computer sim setup… so he wants to see if he can get the “Blue Max” with WOFF! ;)
Also, I’m re-reading Shaw’s tactical guide “Fighter Combat” (by Naval Institute Press)… he’s got lots of anecdotes from WWI fighter pilots… and WOFF looks like the best place to “test out” some of that stuff.
Finally, as an American living in Canada, I need to learn as much as I can about Flanders Fields! ;)
Always have loved the period. Great to see something that isn’t Camels vs Tripelanes.
I haven’t played a flight sim before, and a war-based one would definitely be the ticket to get me going. I love WWI & II for gaming purposes – this would be ideal.
I think it ate my previous attempt to comment?
Regardless – I love the period, and have never played a flight sim before – would be a great treat!
Interesting period of history that doesn’t get too much attention. It would be great to do some balloon busting riding along with Snoopy in a Sopwith Camel!
Not that long ago I found the old Red Baron II rulebook in my garage – now it is time to refresh old memories of WW1 dogfights!
I have been reading about this game for so long. I would love to get to try it for real.
I had a copy of earlier WWI flight sims and enjoyed them very much. I am a bit of a tech fan,and would really like to see and experience what the advances in rendering et al have wrought.
Thanks for this give away 1
Becuase I want to treat my PC like my woman – by climbing inside her five times a day and taking her to heaven and back…
Also it would be good to have the 2 expansions (I already have the main game) for a head 2 head round up of the three main WW1 flight sims for my Utube channel. Being able to show WoFF in all its glory would be great for the sim.
DRUM ROLL PLEASE – TODAY IS THE DAY FOLKS! After eliminating duplicate names we used a random number generator and the lucky winner is ROD DEMORE who posted on 8/16/16. Rod, I will reply to your comment then please email me so that we can get you set up with your Wings Over Flanders Fields package!
Cool! I’ve never won something I truly wanted before. This has been on my wishlist for awhile… Thanks!!!
Congrats!
Happy hunting!
Thanks for inroiductng a little rationality into this debate.
This game has really sparked my interest. I have read an review on steam the other day and was surprised to see it was a well maintained single-player experience albeit with some older graphic engine, but that doesn’t matter to me in anyway. I love to get my hands on this pearl…
O my…just my luck… I see this is way overdue… ah well, back to hoping for another one I guess
This is a nice game
nice game