Posted on Aug 14, 2016 in Electronic Games, Front Page Features

Wings Over Flanders Fields Give Away!

Rick Martin

Armchair General and OBD Software are working together to give away the main Wings Over Flanders Fields software plus expansions 2 and 3!

All you have to do is leave a comment below as to why you would like to win Over Flanders Fields and on or about September 6th, 2016 we will randomly select one person from the comments to win this amazing flight simulator! This prize package is worth over $60.00! Good luck and keep the dirty side down!

For a video of this simulator in action, click below:

title=”Wings Over Flanders Fields Video”>