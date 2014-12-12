Time Capsule from 1795 Found in Massachusetts Statehouse
A time capsule was removed from the cornerstone of the Massachusetts Statehouse on December 10. It is believed to have originally been placed in the cornerstone in 1795 by then-Governor Samuel Adams, Paul Revere and other notables of the time.
Click here to read an Associated Press report on the Massachusetts time capsule.
