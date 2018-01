Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Boardgames, Front Page Features

Robert Oren’s Top War Games of 2017 Video Blog!

Rick Martin

Rob Oren’s 2017 Review of Games demonstrates his love and passion for the war gaming hobby. Check it out now and check out other Rob Oren Reviews on YouTube and Facebook!

title=”Rob Oren and the Dice Tower’s Top 2017 War Games”>