Posted on Mar 4, 2008 in Games PR

PR: Cradle of Rome: Give Free Reign to Your Inner Emperor

Armchair General

Have you ever dreamed of becoming an emperor? Just imagine: you bring your kingdom to the prosperous future, people make statues in your honor, and you become a living legend. Awem’s Cradle of Rome gives you a unique opportunity to become the Emperor of the Roman Empire raising it from a small settlement to the immense state.

March, 4, 2008: Awem Studio announces today Cradle of Rome v1.27, a new update for the popular and addictive casual game augmenting your enjoyment level.

Cradle of Rome is an unconventional mixture of a city building game and a major casual component set, as the title implies, at the dawn of the Roman Empire. Your job is to build up an elaborate Roman city from scratch by building forges, mills, fountains and other scores of buildings. When your city is big enough, you will be able to recreate the Coliseum with gladiators and even the Pantheon. All the construction work is subsidized by certain points you get after completing some intuitive and addictive puzzles. There are several types of points: silver, gold, iron, wood, flour and many others which are essential for building a thriving city.

The puzzles represent a field of multiple shapes, varying from level to level, that consists of squares with such items as wood, flour, silver, gold, etc. Your goal is to swap them, two at a time, in order to create horizontal or vertical rows of the same items. The more items in a row, the more points you get but the minimum is three. Matched items disappear causing those above to drop down and create other matches for extra points. Do not forget about water running out of the pitcher in the lower right corner of the game field, representing time elapse. Once the pitcher is empty, the game stops, and the player loses a life point. Various bonuses and gifts give additional energy to the game-play. To crown it all, if the citizens are satisfied with your work, they give you a special title. The highest one is Emperor.

Amplifying the fun experience are the fine graphics that enliven the city, the neat sound effects that dub clicking of the items and the explosions that go off as they vaporize, and the ancient-Roman backdrops that are set to change after each level.

The game is highly addictive and simple to play. If you come to have difficulty in matching, the game will give you a hint in a most unobtrusive way. Having completed a level, you’ll have an opportunity to watch how life is going in your city by clicking an appropriate button.

Cradle of Rome is excellent for those who want to distract themselves from their routine and have their mind relieved of hard work.

Pricing and Availability

Cradle of Rome runs under Windows 2003, XP or Vista and requires Pentium III 1000 processor or better, 256 Mb RAM; 32 Mb, Direct3D compatible video card and DirectX 8.1 or higher. A single-user license costs $19.95 (USD). More information is available from http://www.awem.com/cradle-of-rome.html.