Background: Lieutenant Colonel (ret) Jeffrey Paulding has been playing war games since he was nine years old. He began playing computer war games in 1983 when he purchased his first computer. A life-long student of military history and science, Jeffrey served for eleven years on active duty in the US Army as an infantry officer, continuing in the reserves until he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1998.