Posted on May 6, 2005 in Admin

Jeffrey Paulding

Editorial Staff

Title: Wargames Editor
Hobbies: Military history
Favorite Movies: NA
Background: Lieutenant Colonel (ret) Jeffrey Paulding has been playing war games since he was nine years old. He began playing computer war games in 1983 when he purchased his first computer. A life-long student of military history and science, Jeffrey served for eleven years on active duty in the US Army as an infantry officer, continuing in the reserves until he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1998.

 

6 Comments

  1. Michael Higgins 1/22/2013

    Colonel Paulding:

    My father, then a 1st Lt, assumed command of 1/141 in the Vosges mountains of eastern France The battalion had been cut-off and and was subsequently surrounded by a superior force of German troops
    for seven days . I would welcome the opportunity to discuss this engagement with you.

    Best regards,
    Michael P. Higgins
    son of Captain Martin J. Higgins
    CO, ABLE Co, 1st Battalion
    141st Infantry Regiment
    36th TEXAS Infantry Division
    Acting Co of the Lost Battalion

    • Dell 11/7/2016

  2. RJ Galati 4/22/2015

    Jeffrey,

    We have communicated in the past about Combat Mission and you are currently a fan of my facebook page : http://www.battlebook.com.

    I am interested in putting on a Wargame of Waterloo to commemorate the bicentennial.

    As I am located in Southern California, I am seeking help with securing a nice and proper venue to display this Dynamic diorama ( of 28mm Napoleonic miniatures and terrain).

    As Mr. Weider lives nearby, could you inquire as to whether he would he have any interest in helping me find a place to “show off” a nicely painted collection (and or Wargame the battle.) you are of course welcome to cover the story as well.

    Kind regards

    RJ Galati
    irvine, Ca.

  3. Dr Kip Patterson 8/17/2017

    Jeffrey,

    Decided you might be the best bet having run into dead ends otherwise. I would like to acquire a copy of “Valley of Tears”; Mark Walker seems to have his name attached to it if that helps. You all put it out back in 2006. I’ve been reading up on the ’73 war and want to try your game of the Golan Heights. The Decision Games folio game “Golan, the Syrian Offensive” was a bit disappointing. Yours seems significantly more detailed. Any assistance will be appreciated.

    Second question, since I’m addressing you, is about the submission process for a game. A few years back, I created a set rules for Republican Roman 6mm units, to scale, that involves simultaneous movement with cards and a single die cast to resolve combats. Inexpensive version has cardstock century sized units and movement cards. Need to add 12″ rules and a D6 die to play. And yes, calvary and auxiliaries are included. Any suggestions about that issue would also be appreciated.

    Thanks,
    Kip Patterson, PHD

