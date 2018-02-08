Posted on Feb 8, 2018 in Boardgames, Front Page Features

Academy Games Hits with a New Sci Fi Game – man to man fighting in an city environment! Agents of Mayhem: Pride of Babylon

Rick Martin

Check out Academy Games’ first science fiction combat game now on Kick Starter!

Based upon the popular video game series Saints Row, Agents of Mayhem: Pride of Babylon features Man to man fighting in a 3 D city environment! Team vs team action packed board game on a destructible 3D map with has a full radiant storyline where every choice you make ripples through the entire campaign!

They will be using this same storyline system in their upcoming Storms of Steel solo campaign.

Agents of Mayhem: Pride of Babylon is being Kickstarted at:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/617871702/agents-of-mayhem-pride-of-babylon?ref=4nccfc”