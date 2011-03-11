Posted on Mar 11, 2011 in War College

A Filipino Guerilla’s Story

Editor’s Note: The May 2011 issue of Armchair General magazine features the Great Warriors article, “Filipino Guerrillas, 1942-45,” which presents the story of the heroic resistance of the people of the Philippines to the brutal Japanese occupation during World War II, and how these freedom fighters helped pave the way for General Douglas MacArthur’s forces to return to the islands and liberate the country. This article, by Romulo “Mo” Ludan complements the Armchair General magazine article with the true story of his father, Victorio P. Ludan’s guerilla experiences.

“Here was a people in one of the most tragic hours of human history, bereft of all reason for hope and without material support, endeavoring, despite the stern realities confronting them, to hold aloft the flaming torch of liberty. I recognized the spontaneous movement of a free people to resist the physical and spiritual shackles with which the enemy sought to bind them. It was a poignant moment.”

– General Douglas MacArthur

The Americans Are Coming

In February 1945, pressed by advancing forces of the U.S. Sixth Army under the command of General Walter Krueger, General Tomoyuki Yamashita, commander of Japanese forces defending Luzon, Philippines, after evacuating a devastated Manila, deployed his remaining 275,000 troops in the mountain strongholds of central and northern Luzon, the Philippines’ main island (40,240 sq miles). Under his personal command was a force named Shobu Group numbering about 152,000 men. General Yamashita knew that he had absolutely no chance of victory. His only objective – to buy time, thereby giving Japan crucial breathing space to prepare for the eventual Allied invasion.

Behind his cordon of superb mountain defenses lay the fertile, rice-growing Cagayan Valley. The 221 mile-long Cagayan River meandered down the valley, emerging from its mountain source in Nueva Vizcaya and heading down to the coastal town of Aparri, off South China Sea. On the west and south of the Valley were some of the steepest and highest mountains of the Philippines, the Central Cordillera and Caraballo range. The rich Valley would feed his troops for several months. It was in this area that the wily Tiger of Malaya decided to make his last-ditch stand. Nestled on the long and jumbled mix of ridges was 3,000 ft high Balete Pass, gateway to the prized valley and heavily defended by the Imperial Japanese Army 10th division.

Balete Pass was located in the province of Nueva Vizcaya, one of three encompassing the 11,600 sq. mile Cagayan Valley region (the size of Maryland and Delaware combined). The Japanese defenders were constantly harassed by guerilla units of the Northern Luzon guerilla force under the overall command of Colonel Russell Volckmann. General Yamashita, arriving on the Balete front after evacuating nearby Baguio, decided to withdraw the surviving 3,000 troops (out of the 12,000 originally committed) northward to the hilly town of Kiangan.

On May 9, 1945, soldiers of U.S. 25th division and a regiment of 37th Division, ably aided by Filipino guerillas, finally broke through the pass and were in pursuit of the retreating Japanese. It was a typical hot tropical day, shortly after Easter, when long lines of starving, haggard Japanese troops in tattered, dirty uniforms, began to stagger toward Kiangan, some 45 miles north of the municipality of Bayombong, the provincial capital and key military command post. Some bedridden Japanese patients were killed by their own doctors rather than fall into the hands of the advancing Americans and Filipino guerillas.

The survivors, many begging for food, belonged to the once proud 14th Imperial Japanese Area Army that triumphantly had marched down Manila’s grand Luneta Park three years earlier. Perhaps out of sheer humanitarian instinct, some Filipino onlookers would quietly peel away from the crowd to hand the emaciated enemy soldiers small cans containing water and dollops of fruits and rice cakes.

A Violin-Playing Guerilla

My elder brother, Arturo, then a spunky 5-year old tot, with older sister, Ofelia in pigtails beside him, caught a glimpse of an officer standing in an armored car. He immediately recognized the officer’s face. He was a colonel in the Japanese Imperial Army and the last to command the crucial military post at Bayombong, which sat astride Balete Pass and the rest of Cagayan Valley. Young Arturo suddenly felt a sense of sadness mixed with a tinge of anxiety at the sight of the fleeing officer. He could recall that, in a strange twist of fate, father’s violin-playing and the colonel’s love of music combined to save dad from certain execution. He would recall the days when the colonel would carry him in his arms like a doting uncle.

Shortly before the war, my father, Victorio P. Ludan, graduated with a degree in education from the University of the Philippines. His first job was as a schoolteacher in his hometown of Bayombong. In one of the town’s formal dance fiestas, the orchestra leader invited the young Victorio to play his violin. That evening, Victorio was introduced by his sister, Trifena, to her high school classmate, Damieta (“Daming”) Beltran Carbonell. Victorio and Daming got married thereafter and started to raise a family. In December, 1941, war broke out, engulfing the U.S, possession of the Philippines.

With amazing speed following their December 22, 1941 main landing at Lingayen Gulf, the victorious Japanese Imperial Army dashed toward Manila, capturing the capital city on January 2, 1942. The Japanese juggernaut smashed northward to capture Luzon’s major towns along the Cagayan Valley to the east, the heavily populated Ilocos region to the west, and the scenic, pine-clad Mountain Province to the center, where lay the 5,000-foot high resort city of Baguio. Seventy-percent of Cagayan Valley’s outlying area remained, however, under the effective control of the Philippine 11th and 14th Infantry Regiments belonging to Colonel Volckmann’s Northern Luzon guerilla force.

My father continued his teaching job while operating as intelligence gatherer for the guerillas. At the outbreak of the war, he was assigned as sergeant to the Luzon Intelligence Detachment (L.I.D.), 6th Military District (guerilla) based on Panay Island under the command of Major Macario Peralta, Jr. Since his unit was 400 miles away south of Bayombong, he operated with the Nueva Vizcaya-based 14th Infantry Regiment under Major Guillermo Nakar of the famed Philippine Scouts.

In September 1942, Major Nakar was captured by the Japanese. Major Romulo Manriquez promptly succeeded him. Both Nakar and Manriquez operated clandestine radios in the hills northwest of the Bayombong-Palanan line, sending vital information to Allied forces about Japanese shipping and troop movements, and weather. Considered one of the most dangerous jobs during the Japanese occupation, operating radios eventually grew to a network of 169 transmitters. By January 1945, when the U.S. return to the Philippines was in full swing, they were sending MacArthur’s HQ 3,700 reports a month.

Next to teaching which ran deep in the family (his father was one), Victorio’s other passion was playing the violin. He did this mainly for private relaxation and for entertainment at the family’s Sunday gatherings. His cousins, aunts and uncles, who included the old families of Danguilan, Bunanig, Maddela and Panganiban, to name a few, would join in the singing while others played the upright piano, the frame harp and the ubiquitous Philippine guitar. Little did he know that the violin would one day have a profound impact on his life.

Dr. Arturo C. Ludan Recalls

My brother Arturo, today nearing retirement as a pediatrician, remembers almost 66 years to the day: “My father, Victorio, affectionately called ‘Toyung,’ secretly worked with the intelligence unit of Major Nakar’s guerilla outfit. Nobody in town knew about his role. Hence, he was allowed to move around freely while using his teaching job as cover.

The Japanese headquarters was just around the block from our house. The 2-story ancestral home stood directly across the street facing the lateral section of centuries-old St. Dominic Cathedral. The iconic church was built in the 1700′s under the direction of Spanish Franciscan friars. To this day St. Dominic has been able to retain its distinctly Spanish colonial architecture.

In time Victorio’s reputation as a popular violin player reached the ears of the local Japanese hierarchy. Thus, on Sundays, as many as five Japanese officers led by their commander and smartly dressed in military uniforms, would visit our house. To the delight of the Japanese officers, Victorio obligingly played his favorite violin encore pieces, which included Jules Massenet’s Meditation de Thais, Vittorio Monti’s Czardas, Manuel Ponce’s Estrellita, Georges Bizet’s Habanera, and a sprinkling of contemporary music. This became a regular weekend rendezvous. In the process, Victorio cleverly picked up bits and pieces of information which he secretly passed on to his guerilla unit handlers.

“This went on for some time until one evening, a group of Japanese soldiers, brandishing guns and rifles and led by an officer, suddenly appeared at the doorstep of our house. They brusquely demanded to see Victorio. Without any explanation and much to our horror, they forcibly took him away and led him down to an undisclosed location. We learned later that he was taken as a prisoner of war. A Filipino collaborator squealed to the Japanese authorities on Victorio’s covert intelligence-gathering role. I remember following my dad and his escort that night until they entered a schoolhouse, past St. Dominic, that served as an army stockade.

“In the ensuing months, we gathered horror stories of how the Japanese would torture their prisoners, Victorio included. The most horrible was the ‘water torture treatment,’ where they would force the prisoners to gulp down large amounts of water. Afterwards, while the prisoners were on a supine position, a soldier would jump on their bellies and water would gush out from their nose, mouth, etc. The imprisoned guerillas would try to sleep standing up against the wall, sometimes on top of each other’s shoulders, for several seemingly endless hours.

“Under unbearable torture, Victorio confessed to being a guerilla intelligence operative and was promptly sentenced to death. Japanese authorities however had not been able to pinpoint his official unit which was in faraway Panay. Throughout the Japanese occupation, Major Peralta, Jr. controlled most of the 4,440 sq. mile island with the exception of the large port city of Iloilo. As the Japanese prepared Victorio for execution, the arrival of a Japanese commander, who, as it turned out, loved listening to classical violin music, changed things around.” Arturo continues:

“After the war, Victorio wrote his war story entitled My Violin Saved My Life, published in The Philippine Free Press, a popular English language monthly magazine patterned after The Reader’s Digest. The article won a ‘First Person Story’ monthly award. In fact, his life story appeared in Ripley’s Believe It Or Not. Later publications, including some popular Tagalog language newspapers, would, from time to time, feature Victorio’s story in their Sino Sila (Who’s Who) section. It was too bad that the family had neglected to keep a copy of this historical episode of his life. Yet Victorio was a hero in the true sense. He, with the loving support of mother, risked his life to defend the country as best he could. He did it in his own quiet and stoic way. Until the day he died in 1978, he would rarely talk about the torture and deprivations he suffered during those dark days. I remember while growing up that, whenever my younger brother and I would get queasy and complain about pain, Victorio would look at us and, in a reassuring voice, try to calm us by simply saying, ‘Sons, you don’t know what pain really is like. C’mon, you’re big, brave men now. You can handle whatever pain comes to you like I did when I was a young man.’”

“The Hour of Your Redemption is Here!”

On October 20, 1944, speaking from the invasion beach at Leyte Gulf where his forces had just landed, returning him to the Philippines as he had promised, an emotional General Douglas MacArthur began to deliver his long-awaited address: “People of the Philippines. I have returned. By the grace of almighty God, our forces stand again on Philippine soil… the hour of your redemption is here!”

Later, under the watchful eyes of Japanese occupation officials, Yale-educated and the only Filipino recipient of a doctorate from the University of Tokyo, President Jose P. Laurel of the Japanese-sponsored Philippine Republic, gave an equally stirring speech to the grieving nation. He ended it with a deftly placed hint of good things to come echoing MacArthur’s phrase that he slipped past Japanese censors: “Have courage, my dear countrymen, your unhappiness will soon be over. Surely, the day of redemption is dawning.” (Dr. Laurel’s eldest son, Jose, Jr. was Victorio’s classmate and seat mate at the University of the Philippines – students were seated alphabetically according to surnames. After the war, the elder Laurel was granted clemency and Jose, Jr. went on to become a distinguished Speaker of the House.)

The reassuring news had not yet reached most Filipinos. But one of the guerilla runners with the 14th Infantry Regiment made it to Bayombong, carrying the important message. He wanted to relay the news to Victorio that General MacArthur and President Sergio Osmena had returned and that the invasion to liberate the Philippines was in full swing. Happily, Victorio would play, as usual, both Japanese and American melodies during the Sunday soirees. But that late Sunday afternoon, he tweaked his repertoire to include a medley of three new pieces (American, Filipino, and Japanese) for the concluding two minutes of his performance. The first two were Stars and Stripes and Mabuhay (Filipino for “Long Live”) followed by the third, Sayonara (Japanese for “Goodbye’). The first two were intended to announce to his neighbors that General MacArthur, accompanied by Philippine Commonwealth President Osmena, was coming. The third would let them know that the Japanese occupation forces were being pushed back by MacArthur’s forces.

For the next couple of months, Victorio would play his popular repertoire and concluded each performance with the rousing 3-piece medley. On December 20, 1944, the dreaded Kempeitei (Japanese counterpart of the Nazi’s thuggish Gestapo) arrested Victorio and took him and his violin away. After being interrogated and tortured for several weeks, Victorio confessed to being a guerilla intelligence operative. He was convicted and sentenced to the gallows. On New Year’s Eve, the new commander learned of Victorio’s violin-playing and arranged for him to play several Japanese tunes. Victorio played the violin like he never played it before, with consummate passion. He concluded his performance with an emotional rendition of Sayonara, painfully aware that the clock was fast ticking and that soon he would say his last “Goodbye” to his wife and young children.

The western-educated Japanese colonel was apparently taken by Victorio’s violin-playing. The Japanese songs Victorio played were dear to his heart. They evoked fond memories of the colonel’s wife and family back home in Japan. After Victorio’s masterful performance, the colonel slowly rose to his feet. He reached for Victorio’s hand to thank him. With that, he gently picked up the violin and carefully handed it back to him. The colonel turned to his aide and told him to rescind the order for execution. He then declared to a stunned Victorio “You are free to go and you are a friend.” In the midst of an ugly war, a new friendship between a violin-playing, condemned guerilla and a stern Japanese military adversary with an ear for Western classical music had curiously emerged. Victorio, trying to grasp the sudden turn of events, could only mutter, “Thank you, Sir” The colonel’s aide led Victorio to the door. Clasping his beloved violin close to his heart, he looked up the starlit sky and thanked God. He quietly walked past the creaky old iron gate. “Daming” and a few family members were on hand to greet Victorio and bring him home a free man.

With Daming was her brother, Bataan Death March Survivor Pedro (“Pete”) B. Carbonell, later Captain (ret.), U. S. Army. After the war, Pete taught chemistry at Iloilo City’s San Agustin University until his retirement. With Pete at the Bataan Death March was Victorio’s younger brother, Pacifico, who succumbed to dysentery during the brutal march. Both were classmates at the University of the Philippines when the war broke out. Pete passed away last year. A cousin, Torcuato “Cato” Ludan of the crack Philippine Scouts, was also a Bataan Death March Survivor. He escaped by furtively sliding down a deep ditch and pretended to be dead. Cato spent the rest of the war as a guerilla operating in Cagayan Valley.

On June 7, 1945, Bayombong fell to elements of the U.S. 37th Division and Filipino guerillas of the 14th Regiment. One of the first casualties of the town’s liberation was our house, which was converted into a vital Japanese communications center before the end of 1944. P-38 fighter planes from General George Kenney’s 5th U.S. Army Air Force streaked out of the blue sky and demolished the house and other enemy installations. Advancing U.S. ground troops and guerilla units in Northern Luzon also received close air support from the Marine Corps Aviation. For the period March 5 to 31 for example, 186 separate missions were conducted by the Marine Corps.

Preparing to lead his troops out of Bayombong, the Japanese colonel was offered protection by Victorio from guerilla reprisal by suggesting the colonel surrender directly to him (Victorio earlier had met with his guerilla leaders about this). But the colonel graciously turned down the offer, saying: “I can’t do that, Victorio. You know that. I have a moral duty to stay with my troops to the bitter end.” He thanked Victorio and grabbed his hand as the two new friends, fighting back tears, said their goodbye for the last time. The colonel was never heard of again.

Epilogue

Author Bernard Norling says it best when he describes in his book The Intrepid Guerillas of North Luzon the immense, unsung contribution of Filipino guerillas, ranging from the major figures of the movement to ordinary citizens. All were united in the struggle to bring freedom back to their homeland: “Much has been written by or about most of the Filipino and American leaders of guerilla resistance to the Japanese occupation of the Philippines, from 1942 to 1945: (former presidents) Ramon Magsaysay, Ferdinand Marcos, and Manuel Roxas; Terry Adevoso, Wendell Fertig, Russell Volckmann, Donald Blackburn, Robert Lapham, Ray Hunt, Edwin Ramsay, and others who have written their memoirs or been the subjects of biographies. All these men succeeded in living through the war (no mean feat in itself). All contributed variously to Allied victory.

“Many less well-known Americans and Filipinos also resisted the enemy, but either they did not survive the war, or they left no records, or they simply returned to civilian life and forgot the war. Thus, it is that their achievements, often brief but significant, that have attracted much less attention.”

One such story was that of a quiet, unassuming, and unsung guerilla named Victorio.

Bonus Stories of “The Philippines in World War II”

During the preparation of this article on my father’s experiences as a Filipino guerilla, I uncovered the following fascinating stories that have a “Philippines in World War II” connection.

A Filipino “James Bond”?

While reading Norling’s The Intrepid Guerillas of North Luzon, I came across a brief narrative on the exploits of an amazing Philippine Scout named Pvt. Joe E. Tugab. His incredible adventures make him a good candidate for the title of a “Filipino James Bond.”

“On New Year’s eve 1941, famed guerilla leader, Capt. (later Major) Ralph Praeger, checked over his troops in the town of Aritao, province of Nueva Vizcaya, and noticed that Troop C’s normal strength was only 59 that morning, down from a strength of 89. The missing 30 either had simply disappeared during the arduous six-day hike over the mountains or made it to Bataan and Corregidor.

“But one adventurous (and phenomenally lucky) Scout, Pvt. Joe E. Tugab, who had been wounded on December 10, managed to escape to China on a Japanese ship after Corregidor fell. He then made his way to Chungking, the wartime capital of China, located hundreds of miles inland, and eventually fought in the Papuan and New Guinea campaigns. Ironically, and tragically, Tugab somehow survived the war only to succumb to tuberculosis soon after it ended.” The Tugabs are from Nueva Vizcaya. This is the first time I’ve heard of Pvt. Tugab, who, in all likelihood, was dad’s cousin. Unfortunately, the book was not clear on how exactly Tugab ended up in Generalissimo Chiang Kai-shek’s HQ in far away Chungking, crossed South China Sea, made his way back to join MacArthur’s South West Pacific Area in New Guinea, returned to the Philippines, and helped liberate his home province.

One wonders if the resilient and resourceful Pvt. Tugab ended up playing the role of an unofficial go-between for the stoic Generalissimo and his grumpy American nemesis, General “Vinegar Joe” Stilwell. How did Pvt. Tugab manage to get on a Japanese ship and make his way to Chungking? What various disguises and ruses did he use? How did he talk his way out of being caught? Perhaps Pvt. Tugab spoke fluent Mandarin or was, in fact, on a secret mission for MacArthur’s G-2. One can only wonder. From Aritao to Bayombong to Bataan to Corregidor to Chungking to Papua New Guinea, and back to Aritao, returning as a “conquering” war hero … that seems a hard act to follow, even for James Bond!

Shakespeare-Quoting Japanese Commander in the Philippines

There are numerous accounts of the fascinating military career of General Shizuichi Tanaka, who was sent to the Philippines to take command of the14th Imperial Japanese Area Army in 1942 to 1943.

After graduating from the Imperial Japanese Army Academy and the Army Staff College, Tanaka was sent to Oxford, where he earned a degree in English literature, studying Shakespeare’s works. Due to his skill in English, he was assigned as military attaché in Washington, D.C. from 1930 to 1932. There he met General MacArthur who was then U. S. Army Chief of Staff. their paths would cross again at a building in Tokyo which miraculously had escaped General Curtis LeMay’s firebombing campaign.

General Tanaka served brilliantly in other posts, including his participation in the June-October 1938 Battle of Wuhan during the China campaign and in WWII. He was, however, bypassed several times due to his pro-Western sentiments. Toward the end of the war, General Tanaka’s last assignment was to guard the Emperor as commander of the 1st Imperial Guards Division. He was instrumental in quelling the rebellion led by Major Kenji Hatanaka, who planned to assassinate the Emperor to prevent him from publicly announcing on August 15, 1945, over the radio, Japan’s acceptance of U.S. surrender terms. Ironically, General Tanaka’s office was at Tokyo’s Dai-ichi , the same one used by General MacArthur during the six-year U.S. occupation of Japan following World War II.

Filipinos Among America’s First Casualties of the Pacific War

Stephen Harding, journalist, author and Senior Editor of Weider History Group’s Military History magazine, reveals an interesting “Philippines connection” regarding America’s first casualties of the Pacific War in his outstanding new book, Voyage to Oblivion: A Sunken Ship, a Vanished Crew and the Final Mystery of Pearl Harbor (Amberley Publishing, 2010). The book is an examination of the mid-ocean sinking by Japanese submarine, I-26, of the unarmed American merchant steamer, Cynthia Olson, on the morning of December 7, 1941. The ship’s entire crew disappeared without a trace, and Harding investigates whether the attack on the Cynthia Olson preceded Japan’s Pearl Harbor strike which would make I-26’s attack Japan’s first shots of the Pacific War. Harding unravels that mystery and presents his extensively researched, well-reasoned conclusion.

The “Philippines connection” in this fascinating story so ably told by Harding is that 23 of Cynthia Olson’s 35 crewmen were Filipino sailors. Their disappearance when the ship sank put them among America’s first casualties of the war – two weeks before Japanese forces invaded the Philippines being defended by General Douglas MacArthur’s U.S. and Filipino troops.

Author: Mo Ludan lives in the Seattle, Washington area, is a longtime Armchair General subscriber, and has frequently contributed to the magazine. His web articles include his virtual tours of MacArthur’s Dai Ichi building Tokyo headquarters and Corregidor.

