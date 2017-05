Posted on Aug 3, 2009 in Boardgames

2009 Historicon Award Winners

Gerald D. Swick

01-award-nominated-rules ◄ Back Next ► Picture 1 of 11 And the nominees for Best Historical Miniatures rules are . . .

Each year at Historicon, the Historical Miniatures Gaming Society East presents awards for best miniatures, rules, etc. Individuals are also honored for their contributions to the historical miniatures gaming hobby. These are the products and people honored in 2009.